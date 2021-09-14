Mumbai: Actor Nia Sharma has shared photos from the griha pravesh ceremony at her new house, which she recently bought with beautiful white house and skyline. Nia is in a happy place right now as she performed puja with her family and close friends. She took to Instagram Stories to share pictures and videos, in which she was seen wearing a white lehenga as she performed the pooja. She also gave fans a sneak peek of her freshly done-up apartment. ‘Nia Niwas’☺🙏’, she wrote in a caption on Instagram post.Also Read - Nia Sharma Reveals Her Struggle Story: 9 Months With no Work, There Was no Social Media Back Then

From all-white aesthetics, to beautiful skylines, Nia Sharma's new flat has floor-to-ceiling windows, a large mirror that appeared to double up as a wall, makeup room and modern chandeliers.

Inside Nia Sharma’s new luxurious home in Mumbai:

Have a look at the gorgeous all-white decor of Nia Sharma’s home:



Nia Sharma’s brother Vinay Sharma took to Instagram to share modern chandeliers and the lights from his new house.