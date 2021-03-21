Actor Nia Sharma’s popularity is unbeatable. Though she has worked in several television shows, not many people know that she is also one of those who worked for OTT much before it was as popular as it is today. Nia appeared in a 2017 web series called Twisted with Isha Sharma. In the same show, she also pulled off a lesbian scene. Also Read - Nia Sharma's Sexy Dance in White Outfit Breaks The Internet Again - Video Goes Viral

Recently, in an interview, Nia Sharma opened up about lesbian kiss in the series and said that even though she was a little nervous but that particular love-making scene helped the show a lot. Nia also added that it is after this lesbian kissing scene that she realised that 'kissing a boy is a lot better'. 'I did Twisted when OTT platforms were in the initial stage. Today OTT is booming and how! But back then when I signed Twisted, it wasn't so popular. When people got to know about the love-making scenes, there was a lot of buzz about the series which worked in the favour of the project. Honestly, I was a bit nervous to kiss a girl. Post that scene, I have come to believe that kissing a boy is a lot better," she said.

The show was hailed for breaking the stereotypes since it presented a love-making scene between two of its female characters. The web-series also featured Namit Khanna and Tia Bajpai.

During the interview, Nia also talked about her relationship status and said that she has not been very fortunate with regard to long-lasting relationships and added that she would not want to put anything out before she is sure about it.