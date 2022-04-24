Nia Sharma Sexy Dance on Tip Tip Barsa Paani: TV’s hot sensation Nia Sharma is not only a talented actor but also a fantastic dancer. The Jamai 2.0 actor is known for setting the internet on fire with her dance moves and recently she set the stage on fire with killer dance performance at ITA Awards 2022. She wore a hot red saree, with a thin pleat, and teamed with a sexy sleeveless blouse. Nia took to Instagram to share a video where she was seen grooving to Tip Tip Barsa Paani. She paired the look with red lipstick and wavy hairdo.Also Read - Nia Sharma Wears Hot And Sexy Deep Neck Red-White Dress That is Cool For Summer, Fan Calls Her ‘Nasheeli’

Nia Sharma’s energetic performance is worth a watch. She captioned the video as, “Dekhiye, #ITAAWARDS2022, aaj raat 9 baje sirf @starplus par…. @theitaofficial 💃✌️💯”. The video has crossed 147,036 views and 30,358 likes in an hour. Also Read - Nia Sharma Performs Cartwheel Like a Pro With Salman Yusuff, Watch The Viral Video

Watch Nia Sharma’s sizzling dance in red saree:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

The original Tip Tip Barsa Paani is from 1994’s film Mohra featuring Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon. The song was a standout amongst the most cherished melodies of the period and still, it is the best. The song was recreated in 2021’s Sooryavanshi featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.