Nia Sharma Sets The Internet Ablaze in Scorching Hot White Cut-Out Monokini, Pics

Nia Sharma Sets The Internet Ablaze in Sizzling Beach Pic: Nia Sharma is having a gala time during her vacation as he is posting pictures from Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. A few days ago she had posted her photos from Malibu beach wearing a bold pink bikini. The actress is known for her bindaas and candid persona as she never shies away from living her life he way she wants. Nia has often been the target of online trolls who post sexist remarks on her dressing sense. However, she is unaffected by naysayers and continues to slay out social media feed with her bold fashion experiments and beach pics.

CHECK OUT NIA SHARMA’S VIRAL PICS FROM MALIBU BEACH:

NIA SHARMA SIZZLES AT MALIBU BEACH

Nia took to her Instagram handle and posted her two pictures from Malibu beach, Los Angeles, California. She captioned her post as, “Like Roasted Burnt Garlic…#martinisandsunnies #malibucalifornia.” She donned a white cut-out monokini with plunging neckline. The Jamai 2.0 actress looked alluring and captivating in her scorching hot beachwear. Neha has earlier also posted her pictures in swimwear and flaunted her hot bod. Her hot-toned legs and hourglass figure are a proof about her dedication towards health and fitness. In the beach pic she brings the much-needed oomph factor and sex appeal. Netizens are gasping for breath as they are showering praise over the sultry photo. Nia’s fans and followers dropped heart, heart-shaped-eye and fire emojis. However, a section of trolls did come up with nasty remarks and moral policing over what one should wear at the beach.

She also wore bikini on-screen for Jamai 2.0. In an interaction with Bollywood Bubble, Nia said, “I stopped eating two nights before those scenes. I get psyched out when I have to do such scenes. I, in advance, knew these scenes are going to be there. With Jamai, these scenes are synonyms so. When I am on this show, I am expected to look good and wear a bikini when needed. So yes, I worked on myself.” The actress further added, “I went without eating for two days before the scene. But what happened was when the scene was aligned, I was all ready and happy, and when I went to the beach, my director told me that the sun was covered by the cloud today and the scene wasn’t shot that day. I was so bummed. But then, I clicked pictures for Instagram that went viral.”

