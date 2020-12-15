TV actor Nia Sharma who is known for her performances in Jamai, Jamai 2.0 and Naagin 4, took to Instagram to share a series of sultry pictures of herself in a black halter dress with a thigh slit and a deep plunging neckline. She completed her look with a gorgeous red lipstick and a dash of red blush on the cheeks. Also Read - Nia Sharma Rocks a Fabulous Body in Black Bikini, Shares New Pictures to Break The Internet

Nia is no doubt one of the sizzling TV actors who never misses a chance to show her hotness on Instagram. Her latest drool-worthy pictures in a sultry black dress are going viral for all the right reasons. Nia has accessorised her look with golden hoop earrings and a long neckpiece to pair with the neckline. She captioned the post as, “Live your eyeliner and breathe your lipstick they say! @shurabhavinofficial 💄💥”. Also Read - Nia Sharma Looks Superbly Sexy in Pink Monokini in New Pictures From Jamai 2.0 Shoot in Goa

The Naagin 4 actor knows how to get the temperatures soaring high. What you can’t miss in the picture is Nia’s perfect Jawline. Also Read - Nia Sharma Looks Unbelievable in a Pink Bikini as She Takes a Stroll on Beach in Goa - Viral Video

Have a look at Nia Sharma’s pics:

On Monday, Nia shared a post where she was left surprised, as she received several cakes, bouquets, and flowers from fans because Naagin 4 completed a year, and fans showered their love on Nia aka Brinda.

On the work front, Nia has kick-started shooting for her OTT show Jamai 2.0 in Goa with Achint Kaur and Ravi Dubey among others and the diva has been dropping glamorous photos on Instagram. The show will be available for streaming on Zee5.