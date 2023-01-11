Home

Nia Sharma Sizzles in Scorching Hot Bikini as She Performs Sensuous Dance at Beach – Watch

Nia Sharma Sizzles in Hot Bikini: Nia Sharma always mesmerizes her fans with her fashion statements and exotica vacation reels on Instagram. The actor is currently on a bikini spree as she keeps on posting her sizzling pictures and videos in hot beachwear. Nia’s sexy physique is often hailed by her fans and followers. She never pays much heed to naysayers and trolls and continues posting fun videos and photos on social media. The Jamai 2.0 (2019) actor is also known for being vocal about issues that are considered taboos and speaking her mind. Nia’s free-spirited and bold persona in her latest reel from the beach has set internet ablaze.

The actor captioned her post as, “Finding our feet in the wet sand.. ‍♀️#oceanbabies@mr.tarunraj ❤️. Nia can be seen wearing a hot black backless cut-out monokini with plunging neckline. She is seen performing some sensual dance movies along with Shivani Patel in the scorching hot video. The actor brings the much-needed oomph factor and sex appeal in the raunchy video. Netizens were left gasping for breath as they dropped heart-shaped eye, heart, fire and kiss emojis on the Instagram post.

Apart from Jamai 2.0, Nia was also seen in the daily soap Naagin 4 and Vikram Bhatt’s web series Twisted.

