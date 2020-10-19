Actor Nia Sharma recently celebrated her 30th birthday and took to social media to share all the photos and videos from the celebrations. What caught everyone’s attention was the actor’s birthday cake that was shaped like male genitalia. Nia, who was last seen in Naagin 4, received a lot of criticism for uploading pictures that promote vulgarity online. However, the actor remained unperturbed. Now, in her latest interview with news agency IANS, the actor addressed all the trolling she received for her ‘dirty’ birthday cake. Also Read - Nia Sharma Trolled For Cutting a Cake Shaped Like Male Genitalia on Her 30th Birthday - Watch Video

Nia said that she doesn’t take social media very seriously and uses it to distract herself from the usual hustle-bustle in life. The actor, who’s considered one of the sexiest Asian women, enjoys a fan following of millions on Instagram. However, she said that for her, it just a source of entertainment. Also Read - Nia Sharma Beats Jasmin Bhasin And Karan Wahi to Win Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India

Nia was quoted saying, “I use social media to distract myself from stressful situations. I like to use social media in a fun way. I don’t like to argue with people and get involved in baseless conversations.” Also Read - Manmeet Grewal Suicide: Nia Sharma Writes a Heartfelt Note, Appeals to TV Producers to Pay Due Salaries to Actors

The Kaali actor went to say that she doesn’t like to indulge in verbal fights over Instagram and just try to have fun with the platform. “I try to learn from Instagram. I keep checking several pages from where I can learn something or the other. Be it a make-up related page or a hair styling page, I devote time on social media on these things rather than paying heed to unnecessary arguments,” Nia said.

Nia was thrown a surprise birthday party by her close friends including Arjun Bijlani, Reyhna Pandit, and Rrahul Sudhir among others in Alibaug. The actor got to cut as many as 18 birthday cakes on her special day. But little did she know that her celebrations will turn controversial for some!