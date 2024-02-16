Home

‘Nick Jiju is Greenest Flag!’ Priyanka Chopra Shares Unseen Wedding Photo in Her Valentine’s Day Post And Internet Hearts it

Late to the party but Priyanka Chopra makes a sweet Valentine's Day post with pictures of Nick Jonas and Malti Maried Jonas. Check the reactions here.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' Valentine's Day celebration

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas define meant for each other. They know it, their fans know it and their families know it. Once in a while, when she makes a heartwarming social media post, even those who don’t agree start knowing about it. Priyanka‘s latest Instagram post is another aww-worthy showcase of their relationship. The duo celebrated Valentine’s Day together this year and the actor just took to social media to express how she’s grateful for all the love and family time that she got to celebrate this V-day.

On Thursday night, the former Miss World shared a few photos. Some new and one from her wedding with Nick. The picture spoke thousands of words about her chemistry with Nick. The two looked happy as they sat on the Mandap in traditional Indian wear. Another photo saw their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, playing with what looked like a pillow. Priyanka also gave a glimpse of her V-Day gift from Dior, and how they spent the evening with music around.

Check Photos From Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ Valentine’s Day:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

The post won over the internet and fans left mushy messages in the comments section. One fan wrote, “The way he’s looking at you beautiful! (sic).” Another wrote, “Nick jiju is the greenest flag ever (sic).”

Priyanka and Nick got married in December 2018 at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace in India. It was a dual wedding for the couple who first had a white wedding in which Priyanka wore a lace Ralph Lauren gown. She later changed into an all-red Sabyasachi lehenga for her Indian wedding while Nick wore an ivory-peach sherwani. The duo looked perfect and their photos spoke volumes of their love and togetherness.

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, named after both their mothers – Madhu Malti and Marie. She was born through surrogacy on January 15, 2022.

Our best wishes with the couple!

