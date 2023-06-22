Home

Nick Jonas Shares Picture With TXT To Confirm Collaboration; Details Inside

Nick Jonas captioned the pictures, “This is gonna be fun. Let’s get it @txt_bighit! Do it like that drops July 7th!” The post has increased excitement among his fans.

Recently, K-pop group Tomorrow X Together (TXT) dropped hints of international collaboration on its social media handle. The upcoming single is scheduled to release in July. It is also one of the band’s most anticipated collaborations. Earlier, there were rumours circulating that the collaboration might take place with the Jonas Brothers. Now the news has been confirmed by none other than a member of the Jonas Brothers. Yes, you heard it right. Nick Jonas recently dropped a few pictures on Instagram which have confirmed the band’s collaboration with TXT.

Nick Jonas captioned the pictures, “This is gonna be fun. Let’s get it @txt_bighit! Do it like that drops July 7th!” The picture shared by Jonas Brothers’ singer appeared to be a confirmation of the musicians’ collaboration with the band for the digital single titled ‘Do It Like That,’ which will be released in July .

Speculations about Jonas Brothers-TXT single

The speculations about the bands coming together began when TXT, a few days back, shared a group photo on Twitter of its members with their backs to the camera, near a pool. The photo seemed uncannily similar to Jonas Brothers’ album cover, Happiness Begins. The caption of the photo read, “We go Together.” Later, Nick Jonas Later liked the tweet and teased about the single which made the fans speculate about the bands coming together.

After Nick Jonas’ confirmation, fans have bombarded the comment section with happy reactions. While some said that they are waiting for ‘Do It Like That’, others were surprised by the announcement. A fan wrote, “Super super excited my two favourite groups are collaborating 😍😍😍 omg can’t wait.”

Another commented, “OMG😮😮 TxT and Jonas brothers…. it’s gonna be freaking lit🔥🔥❤️👏.”

An individual thanked Jonas Brothers for uniting with TXT and penned, “OMGG THIS IS GOING TO BE HUGEE THANKS JONAS BROTHERS FOR COLLABING WITH TXT U WONT REGRET IT.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

For those unversed, TXT is a 4th generation K-pop group which made its foray into the industry in 2019. The five members of the group include Yeonjun, leader Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai. Given TXT’s energetic music style and the Jonas Brothers’ versatile pop-rock tones, the upcoming song is sure to captivate audiences and rock the music world yet again.

