Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ family PHOTOS with daughter Malti are pure ‘love’

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' family PHOTOS with daughter Malti are pure 'love'

Nick Jonas took to his Instagram handle and shared a string of pictures with his wife Priyanka Chopra, and daughter Malti Marie from the month of July.

Nick Jonas' Instagram post also included glimpses from Priyanka Chopra's birthday bash on July 18. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in a lavish ceremony back in December 2018 and the duo have been shelling couple goals ever since. Recently, the American singer and actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a string of pictures with his wife and Citadel star Priyanka Chopra, and daughter Malti Marie from the month of July. In one of the images from the post, the Barfi actress can be seen sitting on hubby Nick Jonas’ lap. In another pic, the power couple can be seen facing the camera in beach attire. The third photo shows the singer playing with his little bundle of joy.

Nick Jonas’ Insta post

Nick Jonas' Instagram post also included glimpses from Priyanka Chopra's birthday bash on July 18, along with the caption, "July was a movie". As soon as the post was up, netizens flooded the comment section with lovely reactions. One of the Insta users wrote, "What a beautiful family you have. So happy for you." Meanwhile, another netizen commented, "Such a hot couple and sweet little girl." The third comment read, "God's Blessings to this Beautiful Family…!!! Lovely to see them enjoying their family holidays before going back to work…"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Priyanka Chopra’s professional commitment

Now, let’s check out Priyanka Chopra’s professional commitments. Basking in the success of Citadel, the diva will share screen space with John Cena and Idris Elba in the forthcoming drama, Heads Of State. Filmmkar Ilya Naishuller is helming the venture, the script of which has been provided by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec. The initial draft of the movie was penned by Harrison Query.

Additionally, Priyanka Chopra was also supposed to star alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara. However, as per reports, she had to step away from the road trip drama due to some unknown reason. The film is yet to go on the floors.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Nick Jonas last graced the screens with Robert Schwartzman’s directorial The Good Half. He was seen essaying the role of Renn Wheeland, who travels home to Cleveland for his mother’s funeral. The flick also saw David Arquette, Dee Beasnael, and Ryan Bergara in pivotal roles.

