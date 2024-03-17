Home

Nick Jonas Goes ‘Dear God’ as Priyanka Chopra Brings Queen Energy in Pastel Pink Pre-Draped, Slit Saree at Isha Ambani’s Holi Bash – PICS

Nick Jonas aww-dorable reaction to actor wife Priyanka Chopra's latest photos from the Bvlgari and Holi celebration in Mumbai wins heart - Check POST

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra‘s husband, was enthralled with her beauty during her recent elegant appearance at Bvlgari and Isha Ambani’s Roman Holi party in Mumbai. The popular singer showed his admiration for his beloved wife with a thoughtful comment on her Instagram posts including some of her amazing pictures from the occasion. Priyanka was seen standing with Ayushmann Khurrana and Isha Ambani in the photos. She wore a gorgeous pre-draped saree with a slit skirt in pastel pink, matched with shoes and a shirt, and decorated with a neckpiece in the same colour. Gaurav Gupta designed the ensemble. She accessorized her appearance with a Bvlgari necklace. The caption on the post read, “Celebrating #ARomanHoli with the best people… Thank you @_iiishmagish and @jc.babin for an incredibly elegant evening. @lucia_silvestri its always so much fun together. Congratulations to my @bulgari family for a great day & a beautiful evening. Will carry this in my heart always ❤️ (sic).”

Priyanka Chopra Stuns in Pastel Pink Slit Saree For Isha Ambani Bash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Several fans and followers dropped fire, hearts and heart-eye emojis on Priyanka Chopra’s post. They heaped praises on her phenomenal look in pastel pink saree. One of the users wrote, “Omg I’m ded and born again !!!! How can someone be so hot ??????” Another user commented, “Your looking like an Indian and Egyptian Goddess . Yayyyyyyyy …..soooo happy to see you rule the gram again.” The third user said, “I don’t know why but I get so many positive vibes after I see her , she is so well raised, disciplined and literate in true aspects,, credit goes to her Mommy 👏😘 (sic).” The fourth user said, “How she keeps getting more and more beautiful is the best thing to see. Keep on going @priyankachopra !!” However, it was Nick Jonas’ comment that caught our gaze. He wrote, “Dear god. 🥵🤤 (sic).” The comment has over 9.2k likes and over 100 replies.

In addition to Priyanka, Ayushmann, Isha, and Radhika, several other celebrities attended the event, including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sharvari Wagh, Orry, Aditi, and Shilpa Shetty. Earlier on Friday, Priyanka opened a large Bulgari store at Mumbai’s Jio World Plaza. She turned attention wearing stunning pair of pants and a bralette at the launch.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in a Christian and Hindu ceremony at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on December 1st and 2nd, 2018. The couple later threw two celebrations in Mumbai and Delhi. Priyanka and Nick declared in January 2022 that they welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, through surrogacy. Last week, Priyanka and Malti Marie reached India and posed for the paps at the Mumbai airport.

