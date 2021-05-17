Nick Jonas hospitalised: American singer Nick Jonas was hospitalised on Saturday night in Los Angeles after he suffered an injury on the sets of a show he was working on. As reported by TMZ, the details about the show and Nick’s injury are not out yet, however, it is revealed that he was taken in an ambulance to the hospital and was discharged on Sunday. The report also mentioned that Nick will be shooting for his reality show The Voice as scheduled on Monday despite the injury. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wears 'Goddess Kaali' Jacket in New Picture With Nick Jonas - Yay or Nay?

Nick and Priyanka have been living separately due to their work commitments for a long time now. While the Indian actor is in London to shoot for a few films back-to-back, Nick is in LA shooting for The Voice. He also recently released his new album Spaceman.

Both Nick and Priyanka have been busy with their work since the end of the last year. The couple reunited on Holi this year and spent time with their family members only to fly back to their respective work locations soon. Neither Nick nor Priyanka have yet spoken out on the injury.

Meanwhile, Nick suffers from Type 1 diabetes. It was in an interview in 2018 that he spoke about the same and mentioned that he has prioritised his physical health ever since his diagnosis and he’s conscious about his diet as well. “Prioritizing my physical health, working out and eating healthy, and keeping my blood sugar in check. I have full control of my day-to-day life with this disease, and I’m so grateful to my family and loved ones who have helped me every step of the way. Never let anything hold you back from living your best life,” he said.

We wish Nick a speedy recovery!