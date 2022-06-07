American singer-actor, Nick Jonas was seen limping to the hospital after sustaining injuries during a softball game on Sunday. Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra‘s husband was recently injured when he was hit by a ball while playing weekly softball games. In a video that has gone viral on social media, he and his brother Kevin Jonas were seen limping into a hospital room. The Jumanji: Welcome to Jungle actor’s fans expressed their support in the comments area, wishing him a swift recovery.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Is The Golden Egyptian Goddess in Her Heavily Plunging Gown - Guess The Price | See Pics

Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas at the hospital:

Nick Jonas limps into emergency room after sustaining softball injury https://t.co/Te8MXQlIGM pic.twitter.com/I1E3MkeaY7 — Page Six (@PageSix) June 6, 2022

Priyanka Chopra is frequently spotted with her singer-husband during his softball games. This time, however, she is in Paris. Last night, she joined actor Anne Hathaway and singer Lisa for a Bulgari launch event. Also Read - Perfume Ad Row: Here's Why Bollywood Celebs, Ad Gurus Are Slamming Fragrance Brand

Priyanka and Nick married in a grandiose wedding ceremony in Rajasthan in 2018 and welcomed their first child, a baby girl, earlier this year via surrogacy. The couple has named their baby girl Malti Marie.

