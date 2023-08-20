Home

Nick Jonas Loses His Cool During Live Concert After a Fan Throws Object at Him – Watch

Nick Jonas Loses His Cool During Live Concert: Nick Jonas is known for his calm and composed persona which makes him one of the most popular celebrities among millenials and Gen Z. His live shows have been huge crowd pullers. Apart from supporting philanthropic causes he has also been part of charitable concerts. The singer-actor’s down to earth attitude towards his fans and his staff is often praised by netizens. However, recently Nick lost his cool as a fan misbehaved during hi live show. While the crowd was cheering for the singer, someone from the audience threw an object at Nick.

WATCH NICK JONAS’S VIRAL VIDEO FROM TORONTO CONCERT:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

NICK JONAS GETS ANGRY AS FAN THROWS OBJECT AT HIM

Nick looked visibly angry when a fan hurled a wristband at him that struck his chest during the latest Jonas Brothers concert in Toronto (city in Ontaria, Canada). The video was posted by a fan on TikTok which is breaking the internet. The singer however dealt the situation with maturity and pointed finger at the fan indicating not to repeat the act again. He then regained his composure and continued with his performance. Few days back a similar incident happened when somebody threw a black bra on him during a live concert at the Yankee Stadium in New York. Nick’s fans got enraged over the shocking incident at Toronto. A netizen commented, “🤦🏻‍♀️ Please stop, people doesn’t understand or what, is not good throw things at artist and Nick has said several times that please don’t do it 💀.” Another user wrote, “That’s unethical, disrespectful and disgusting behavior of such so called fans . There must be strict measures to protect celebrities as well as against such acts of violence towards them.” A fan also wrote, “why don’t people understand that you shouldn’t throw things at artists 😤😫.” another fan opined, “People with lack of manners are stupid and sick.”

Nick recently made a cameo appearance in his actress wife Priyanka Chopra’s rom-com Love Again.

