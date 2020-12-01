The power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ are celebrating their second wedding anniversary and their social media posts for each other is full of gratitude and love. Sharing pictures from their wedding, their posts will definitely make you go aww. Priyanka and Nick, who got hitched in December 2018, have completed two years of their marital bliss. The couple is making each other feel special by dedicating sweet posts to each other on social media. Nick wrote: “Two years married to the most wonderful, inspiring and beautiful woman. Happy anniversary @priyankachopra I love you. ❤️”. Nick shared an adorable picture from their Christian wedding where they say ‘I Do’. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Reminisces Her Padma Shri Win, Says 'It Bring Backs Incredible Memories'



Taking to her Instagram handle, PeeCee shared an adorable picture with Nick and penned a heartfelt note for him. She has expressed her undying love for her hubby and asked him to be with her always. She wrote, “Happy 2 year anniversary to the love of my life. Always by my side. My strength. My weakness. My all. I love you @nickjonas.”

