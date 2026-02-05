Home

Nick Jonas said that he and Priyanka Chopra worked 12-hour shifts at the hospital every day until they were able to bring daughter Malti home.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s daughter, Malti, is very special to them, and they never miss an opportunity to spend time with her. The couple recently shared a beautiful moment with their daughter, reflecting on the challenging time they faced when Malti was born. In a recent exclusive interview on The Jay Shetty Podcast, Nick recalled the circumstances surrounding Malti’s birth.

Nick Jonas revealed that his daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, was underweight and weak at birth. He praised Malti and said he is “amazed” that he now gets to “experience her magic.” While speaking about his daughter, the singer became emotional and broke down in tears.

Nick Jonas revealed that Malti was severely underweight at birth and shared the emotions and experiences he and Priyanka went through after her arrival. He said, “She came into the world under very intense circumstances, which I’ve never really talked about. We were expecting her to arrive in April, the year she was born. Then we get a call that it’s going to be sooner… We got to the hospital and came out 1 pound, 11 ounces and purple basically,” Nick said while speaking on the Jay Shetty Podcast. He added that Malti was immediately taken into the NICU, where nurses resuscitated her and provided round-the-clock care.

Nick said that he and Priyanka worked 12-hour shifts at the hospital every day until they were able to bring Malti home. “It was Covid-19 time, and so my wife and I basically did 12-hour shifts at the hospital for 3.5 months. I can still smell it; there are always visceral things. It was both comforting and frightening to be there every day and to see other families going through a similar situation,” he shared. He recalled watching Malti fight for her health every single day.

“She (Malti) fought every day for 3.5 months and slowly started to gain some weight. After six blood transfusions, she was doing great. We got to take her home after 3.5 months,” Nick added.

Over the years, both Nick and Priyanka have spoken about how Malti’s early health struggles shaped their outlook on parenthood and life. Nick will next be seen alongside Paul Rudd in Power Ballad. The John Carney directorial is scheduled to release on June 5 this year.

