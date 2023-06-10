Home

Entertainment

Nick Jonas On Father’s Day: ‘It’s More About Priyanka Chopra Than Me’

Nick Jonas On Father’s Day: ‘It’s More About Priyanka Chopra Than Me’

Nick Jonas believes that FAther's Day is more about wife Priyanka Chopra than him. Here's what he said.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra became parents last year.

Nick Jonas is set to celebrate Father’s Day this month with an extra special touch. The Jonas Brothers member will be dedicating the day to his wife Priyanka Chopra. Nick Jonas said that this Father’s Day would be more about PeeCee than him. He was all praise for the Citadel star and hailed her as “an absolute boss and amazing mother.”

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have an adorable girl together- Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The couple welcomed their child via surrogacy in 2022.

You may like to read

What Nick Jonas Said About Father’s Day

Nick Jonas spoke to People magazine at the premiere of his latest movie The Good Half. On the occasion, Nick Jonas recalled his childhood and how his dad used to make Father’s Day extra special. “My dad did an incredible job of making sure that everyone else felt loved on Father’s Day, and I am going to try to adopt that from him,” he said.

Talking about his plans for Father’s Day this year, Nick Jonas said he is grateful to share the journey of parenthood with Priyanka Chopra. “We as fathers would not be where we are as fathers without incredible women to make that dream come true. And I’m so grateful to share this journey with my wife, who’s just an absolute boss and amazing mother. It’s more about her that day than me,” Nick Jonas said.

Nick Jonas’ Bond With Malti Marie And Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas is a complete family guy and his Instagram feed is proof. On the occasion of Mother’s Day, the Camp Rock star had dropped some adorable photos of Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie. He dedicated the post to the Quantico star. “Happy Mother’s Day my love. You are an incredible mother. You light up me and MM’s world every day,” Nick wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Earlier, Nick Jonas had shared a black and white frame of Malti Marie’s “first soundcheck”. The singer was holding a microphone in one hand and his daughter in the other while he was rehearsing for a performance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)



Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in 2018 in a lavish ceremony. The couple often delight their fans with their social media banter, constant support for each other and mushy pictures.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.