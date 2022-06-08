Priyanka Chopra’s husband and American singer-actor Nick Jonas was recently rushed to hospital after sustaining injuries during softball game. Videos of Nick getting into an Emergency room has gone viral on social media. Page Six shared the video, in which Nick can be seen limping into the hospital along with his older brother Kevin. According to the news outlet, Nick was several innings into a softball game when he appeared to be hit in the groin with the ball.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Is a Parisian Queen in Her Bold Black Gown With Heavily Plunging Bodice - Watch Hot Photos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)



Soon after the video was shared on social media, fans started sending wishes to the American singer. "Poor Nick. Hope he's okay! And Priyanka is home soon to help him heal," one of the fans wrote.

And now Nick has shared an update regarding his health.

Nick Jonas replied to the video and shared health updates with his fans. He assured everyone that he is fine and is getting better. “Yeah it is for sure… but I’m doing much better! Always good to be %100 sure! Can’t wait for this weekend in Vegas for round two!” Nick wrote.

Check out Nick Jonas’ tweet below:

Yeah it is for sure… but I’m doing much better! Always good to be %100 sure! Can’t wait for this weekend in Vegas for round two! — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) June 6, 2022

Nick is often seen playing softball with his friends and family on weekends. Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in Paris, is also spotted alongside Nick many a times before his softball games.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)



On a related note, Priyanka attended a Bulgari launch event recently, for which she was also joined by actor Anne Hathaway and singer Lisa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

The trio was attending the launch of Bulgari’s new collection called Eden the Garden of Wonders.