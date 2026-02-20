Home

Nick Jonas wins hearts for wearing Priyanka Chopra’s mangalsutra as bracelet while promoting The Bluff, netizens say ‘Green flag’

In the glitzy and glamorous world of Bollywood, where we often see big events making headlines, its often the smallest gestures that leave the biggest impact. One such similar situation recently unfolded during The Bluff premiere. What was meant to be a promotion of Priyanka Chopra’s latest Hollywood outing, it was Nick Jonas who stole the limelight.

Nick Jonas once again won the internet, this time with a subtle, deeply personal gesture. While promoting his wife Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming Hollywood film The Bluff, the singer-actor was seen wearing a mangalsutra as a bracelet, something that fans quickly noticed and appreciated.

A Special Video for The Bluff

The moment appeared in a video shared on Nick’s Instagram, where he is seen whipping up a cocktail inspired by Priyanka’s character from the film. “Guys, it is the premiere of Priyanka’s film The Bluff on Amazon Prime. It is incredible, I’ve seen it twice,” he says in the clip, before adding that her character is called Bloody M. He then prepares a Bloody Mary and presents it to Priyanka, who smiles and responds, “You have the best.”

While the affectionate exchange really caught eyes, it was Nick’s accessory that won hearts.

Mangalsutra Bracelet Steals the Show

However, it was Nick’s mangalsutra bracelet that stole the spotlight. Fans flooded the comments section with praise, with one writing, “Oh, he is wearing a mangalsutra bracelet yaar,” while another added, “Nick jiju is the best.” While many called him a “green flag.”

Behind-The-Scenes Glimpses

Meanwhile, Priyanka’s fan clubs shared behind-the-scenes pictures from The Bluff premiere, showing the actor getting ready with her team. One image also featured her daughter, Malti Marie, sticking temporary tattoos on Priyanka’s arm. At the premiere, Priyanka also made a personal statement by wearing the same armour she donned during the film’s shoot.

Directed by Frank E Flowers and co-written by Flowers and Joe Ballarini, The Bluff stars Priyanka Chopra as a pirate alongside Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green and Temuera Morrison. The film is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

