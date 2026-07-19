Nick Jonas wishes Priyanka Chopra a happy 44th birthday with a romantic tribute from their Spain vacation

Nick Jonas made Priyanka Chopra's 44th birthday extra special by sharing a romantic tribute featuring beautiful memories from their Spain vacation. The heartfelt post has quickly won over fans on social media.

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Nick Jonas shares a romantic birthday wish for Priyanka Chopra (PC: Instagram)

Global icon Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 44th birthday on July 18, and the occasion became even more special when husband, Nick Jonas, shared a heartfelt post dedicated to her. While fans were already excited after unseen stills from her upcoming film Varanasi were unveiled on her birthday, Nick’s romantic video from their Spain vacation added another memorable moment to the celebrations. His sweet message and candid glimpse of their getaway quickly caught the attention of fans, who flooded social media with birthday wishes for the global star.

Nick Jonas shares a romantic birthday tribute

A day after Priyanka’s birthday, Nick Jonas took to Instagram to post a beautiful video from what appeared to be the couple’s vacation in Spain. The clip begins with stunning views from a yacht before showing Priyanka enjoying the sunshine in a bikini paired with a stylish cover-up. Wearing sunglasses and a bandana, she looked relaxed and cheerful as she smiled at the camera and blew a flying kiss toward Nick.

Keeping the caption simple yet meaningful, Nick wrote, “¡Feliz cumpleaños! Mi amor” (Happy birthday, my love), along with a heart emoji. He also used the track “Café de Granada – Acoustic Flamenco Guitar” by Navrexo, giving the video a romantic holiday feel.

See Nick Jonas special video for his wife Priyanka Chopra here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

A love story that began with a simple message

The birthday post reminded fans of how the couple’s relationship first started. During a recent appearance on the Jonas Brothers’ podcast, Nick recalled sending Priyanka a direct message on social media in 2016 after hearing about her from his brother Kevin Jonas.

His first message read, “Hello. I’ve heard from a few people that we should meet. I have to agree with these people. Are you in LA anytime soon?” Priyanka replied, “Hey. Graham’s told me so much about you. Let’s text. More private. My team can access this.” As Nick, Priyanka, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas revisited the conversation on the podcast, the couple laughed while looking back at the beginning of their romance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hey Jonas! (@heyjonaspodcast)

Priyanka and Nick’s journey together

After exchanging messages, the two met in person at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in 2017. Later that year, they attended the Met Gala together, sparking dating rumours. Their relationship soon blossomed, and Nick proposed to Priyanka in 2018.

The couple married later that year in a grand wedding celebration in Udaipur that blended Hindu and Christian traditions. In 2022, they welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy. Since then, they have continued to share glimpses of their family life while often expressing their admiration for each other through interviews and social media.

Priyanka Chopra gears up for her Indian comeback

Professionally, Priyanka is preparing for her return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli‘s upcoming magnum opus Varanasi. The film stars Mahesh Babu as Rudhra and Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha, while Priyanka will be seen playing Mandakini.

Unseen stills from the film were released on her birthday, showcasing her in a striking black outfit that has already generated excitement among fans. Varanasi is currently scheduled to release on April 7, 2027.