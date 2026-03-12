Home

Nicole Kidman breaks silence on split from Keith Urban, ‘Always going to…’

Nicole Kidman opens up about her relationship with Keith Urban, reflecting on their split and how she’s embracing a future of growth. In her recent interview, the actress shares her thoughts on the importance of moving forward with strength and positivity.

Nicole Kidman has broken her silence on her separation from country music star Keith Urban after their divorce was finalized earlier this year. Speaking candidly in her first interview since their split, Nicole reflected on the emotional challenges she faced in the past year while expressing gratitude for her family.

What did Nicole Kidman say?

Nicole’s main priority post-divorce is keeping her family intact. The couple, who were married for nearly two decades, share two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, aged 17 and 15, respectively. Despite the end of her marriage to Keith, Nicole emphasized that her family remains a unit. “I’m always going to be moving toward what’s good,” she told Variety, adding that her focus is on ensuring her daughters grow up in a stable, loving environment.

She further said, “What I’m grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward. That’s that. Everything else I don’t discuss out of respect.”Nicole continued to highlight that she remains in a “place of ‘We are a family,’” acknowledging that even though the romantic relationship has ended, the core family structure remains strong.

About Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Nicole and Keith first announced their separation in September 2025, and their divorce was finalized in January 2026, three months later. According to reports, the couple mutually agreed on a settlement without any child or spousal support. Each of them has taken responsibility for their own legal expenses, and the divorce agreement ensures that they continue to co-parent their daughters in a stable and nurturing environment.

While Nicole has faced a lot of media attention, she remains private about certain aspects of her personal life. Her focus now is on her career, with upcoming projects like Practical Magic sequel and spending time with her daughters, who have transitioned into young women.

About Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman is a prolific Academy Award-winning actress and producer known for her immense versatility. She reached global stardom alongside her then-husband Tom Cruise in cult films like Days of Thunder and Eyes Wide Shut.

During the record-breaking shoot of the latter, she developed a deep, collaborative bond with legenday director Late Stanley Kubrick, who mined her real-life relationship for the film’s psychosexual themes. Beyond the screen, she serves as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and continues to lead acclaimed series like Big Little Lies.

