Nidhhi Agarwal breaks silence on being mobbed at The Raja Saab event, calls it a sensitive topic: ‘Have so much to say but…

In the glitzy and glamorous world of showbiz, fan love and public appearances often go hand-in-hand. But sometimes, the lines between admiration and intrusion can become blurred and spark the debate of personal safety, especially for women. One such similar case occurred with actress Nidhhi Agerwal, who found herself at the centre of a distressing event during the promotions of her upcoming film, The Raja Saab. After the event, a video of her from the event surfaced last month, in which a large group of people came towards her. This event sparked widespread concern and debate over celebrity safety, crowd control, and the pressures faced by actors in public spaces.

Nidhhi Agarwal’s mobbing incident at Hyderabad mall

Nidhhi Agerwal who went for a promotional event last month to Hyderabad Mall was mobbed while she was making her way to the car. After the incident, a short clip resurfaced showing the actor trying to navigate through a large crowd of men As soon as this video came online, it quickly went viral with many viewers pointing out that several people in the crowd were trying to touch the actor even as security personnel struggled to make way for her.

Nidhhi Agerwal on Hyderabad mobbing

Now days after the incident, the actress has finally broken her silence and addressed the event head on. She said, “Well, it was an unfortunate incident that took place that day.”

While acknowledging what happened, the actor further called the event a sensitive topic, and she also explained how she would like to take her time to make any statement about the incident, as she can be taken out of context. She said, “I have so much to say about that incident, but I feel like I want to speak at the right time because it’s a very sensitive topic, and anything I say can be taken out of context by people who are reading stuff and all of that. So I will talk about it, but in some time.”

About The Raja Saab

Nidhhi Agarwal is currently starring in The Raja Saab. The film is a horror-comedy headlined by Prabhas. Directed by Maruthi, the film also features Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, Boman Irani, and Zarina Wahab. The film released in theatres on January 9 and marks Prabhas’ return to the family entertainer genre.

