Nidhi Bhanushali is known for her work in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Sonu Bhide. She has turned heads with her major transformation and this time, the actor posted a selfie picture of herself where she is seen wearing a blue crochet bikini. Along with that, she also flaunted her tanned skin- that's because of her trekking schedule. Nidhi also wore an open shirt as a shrug and completed the boho look with a silver choker.

Nidhi Bhanushali's mirror selfie received a lot of praise on Instagram. However, a few people got worried after seeing her face as she looked different to them. One of the fans got concerned, and asked Nidhi, 'Ye Kya Haalat Bana Di?'. Another user wrote, "Kya se kya ho gye dekhte dekhte😢😢".

A look at Nidhi Bhanushali photo:

Nidhi Bhanushali was a part of the longest-running show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma for a long period of time. Nidhi Bhanushali aka Sonu Bhide had quit the show to pursue higher studies and focus on her education.