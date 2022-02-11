Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Nidhi Bhanushali, who played the role of Sonu Bhide in the show, had been on the mountains since a long time. She recently flew to Goa and has been sharing the latest updates on her Instagram stories. The first thing she did was to get a hair makeover. Nidhi went to her favourite shop in Goa to get a hair dreadlocks changed. This time, the diva opted for fringes that were seen falling on her forehead.Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Munmun Dutta Denies Being Arrested, Check Her Statement

Each and every time Nidhi Bhanushali drops a steamy photo or video on her social media handle, fans feel the temperatures have rose. Despite all the different avatars of fashion that she picks for herself, we strongly feel that the Bohemian style wrap outfits suit her the best on any given day. Nidhi shows off her deadlocks and great facial cuts. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's fans were going crazy over this amazing look. Netizens started writing 'Sonu rock kar diya look' on the comment section and the post went viral.

