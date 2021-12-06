Shehzada’s Night Schedule: ‘Shehzada,’ starring Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, and Paresh Rawal, is now in production. The film’s night schedule has been planned to film a song sequence, which is considered to be an important aspect of the storyline. Due to the bitter cold in Delhi, the entire crew has been shooting in difficult weather conditions.Also Read - Even Kartik Aaryan Does Not Know His Bank Balance: 'Mummy Ko Pata Hai, Sach Bol Raha Hu'

A few days back, Kriti Sanon joined the film's cast in Delhi for shooting the major parts of the film. Now, the crew has commenced the night schedule where team 'Shehzada' including producers Bhushan Kumar and Aman Gill, filmmaker Rohit Dhawan, and stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, was spotted together

Talking about the night schedule, producer Bhushan Kumar said, "We have finally kickstarted the night schedule of 'Shehzada'. We will be shooting for a song sequence that plays a pivotal role in the narrative. The entire team is really excited about the same."

In a similar vein, Aman Gill said, “We are excited to start shooting the first song of the film in Delhi after extensively shooting the talkie portions here. Our director Rohit Dhawan has planned to showcase the grandeur and character of the city in many visuals being picturised on the foot-tapping songs composed by Pritam.”

The film, directed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S. Radha Krishna, and Aman Gill, is set to release in November 2022. After ‘Jersey’, ‘Shehzada’ will mark Aman Gill’s second full-fledged production.

(With inputs from IANS)