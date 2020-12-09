Actor-producer Niharika Konidela is getting married to Chaitanya JV in a traditional South Indian wedding ceremony in Udaipur today. On Tuesday evening, the families hosted a Mehendi ceremony for the couple inviting close friends at the gorgeous Udaivilas Palace in Udaipur. Apart from the couple’s friends, the star members of the Konidela family including Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, and Allu Arjun attended the pre-wedding festivities of Niharika and Chaitanya. Actor Pawan Kalyan also joined the festivities on Tuesday and enjoyed every bit of the Mehendi ceremony with the families. Also Read - Chiranjeevi’s Emotional Yet Adorable Post For Niharika Konidela - Chaitanya JV Ahead of Their Wedding

The pictures and videos from the Mehendi function of #NisChay are currently going viral on social media. Like their Sangeet night, the couple dolled up and matched their outfits for the Mehendi night as well. While Niharika looked stunning in an aqua embellished lehenga, the groom dressed up in a bright yellow jacket flaunting the same embellishments. The couple looked all cute and happy together. Check out these photos and videos from Niharika and Chaitanya’s Mehendi ceremony: Also Read - Bride Niharika Konidela Copies Kriti Sanon's Green Gown by Shantanu & Nikhil at Her Sangeet Ceremony in Udaipur - See Pics

In the Tuesday function, Niharika wore a striking gown by designer duo Shantanu & Nikhil and created a splash with her dance performance. She and Chaitanya took over the stage and shook a leg to the tunes of Ram Charan’s song. The superstar himself danced with the couple and the rest of the guests cheered.

Niharika and Chaitanya will be tying the knot today in a traditional wedding ceremony. We wish them the best for life!