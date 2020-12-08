Actor-producer Niharika Konidela is getting married to Chaitanya JV in a lavish ceremony at Udaipur’s Udaivilas Palace on Wednesday. The couple celebrated their Sangeet ceremony last night and the internet today is filled with photos and videos from the function. For her Sangeet ceremony, Niharika, who’s related to South superstars Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, and veteran actor Chiranjeevi, wore a stunning emerald gown designed by Shantanu & Nikhil. Niharika chose the deep green colour for her Sangeet and styled her outfit with a statement choker and straight middle-parted hair. Also Read - With an Actual COVID Bride, a California Couple Had the Most 2020 Wedding Ever; Let's Have a Sneak-Peek From the Viral Ceremony

The photos and videos of Niharika and Chaitanya from their Sangeet ceremony are going viral on social media. In one video, the fans can see the duo dancing to the tunes of a South Indian song followed by a Bollywood number – Tera Hero Idhar Hai, which was originally picturised on Varun Dhawan. Another photo shows Allu Arjun and Ram Charan dressed up to participate in the pre-wedding festivities and enjoying every bit of the Sangeet fun. Check these out: Also Read - Haryana Groom Ditches Mercedes, Arrives For His Wedding on a Tractor to Support Farmers' Protests | See Pics

Niharika-Chaitanya and their respective families left for Udaipur on Monday. The bride even took to Twitter to share a still from their private flight featuring the entire family. She simply wrote, “Udaipur ✈️ #NisChay ✨” in the caption of the post:

