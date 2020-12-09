South superstar Naga Babu got emotional after he performed daughter Niharika Konidela’s wedding rituals. He took to Instagram to share his feelings of giving his daughter to Chaitanya JV. Naga Babu was all nostalgic during the wedding and remembered the first day of Niharika’s school. He wrote: “I wish you all the best wishes for your new life…It looks like the end of an Era….Serious nostalgia hit me all again… It feels like the first day of her school…just that she wont be returning by evening. It took years to make peace with the fact that my baby girl is all grown up to go to school and I can’t play with her 24 x 7.. Just donno how long it will be this time….’Only time will decide.’

Have a look at the emotional post:



The pictures and videos from the big wedding function of #NisChay are currently going viral on social media. After sangeet, mehendi and haldi, today is Niharika Konidela – Chaitanya JV’s wedding, and the couple are looking gorgeous in their traditional avatar. Niharika makes for a gorgeous bride. From her makeup, outfit to south temple jewelry, she is looking gorgeous in the bridal avatar.

The grand wedding is happening at Udaipur’s Udaivilas Palace and is attended by big South celebs such as Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, and Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej, Sreeja Kalyan, Sushmita Konidela, Kalyaan Dhev, Lavanya Tripathi and Ritu Varma among others.

