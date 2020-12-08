The social media is full of Telugu actor-producer Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV’s pictures as the couple is all set to tie a knot on December 9, 2020. The pictures from their Sangeet ceremony at Udaipur’s Udaivilas Palace have gone viral. The pre-wedding festivities have been attended by South superstars Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, and veteran actor Chiranjeevi. Hashtag #NisChay is in the top trend because the pictures and videos from the ceremony are circulating on the internet. Also Read - Niharika Konidela For Her Sangeet Ceremony Stuns In An Emerald Cut-Out Gown By Shantanu & Nikhil, See PICS

While everyone is talking about the soon-to-be-married couple, here’s giving you a quick brief on who is Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV. Also Read - Niharika-Chaitanya's Sangeet Pics And Videos: Couple Looks Dreamy, Dances to Varun Dhawan's Song

Who is Niharika Konidela?

Meet Niharika Konidela, a south actor who is mostly seen in Telugu and Tamil films. She made her debut with the film Oka Manasu in 2016. She is also a producer which has a banner Pink Elephant Pictures. Coming to her family, Niharika is the daughter of actor and producer Nagendra Babu. She is the niece of actors Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. Her brother is Varun Tej and cousins are Ram Charan, Sai Dharam Tej, Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish. Also Read - RRR Actors SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan Wish Everyone a Prosperous Diwali in a Special Way

Who is Chaitanya JV?

Meet Chaitanya Jonnalagedda, who is a businessman, investor and entrepreneur. He mainly got popular after his marriage announcement with a well-known actress from the South Indian film industry Niharika. His full name is Chaitanya Jonnalagadda. He is the son of Guntur’s Inspector General of Police J Prabhakar Rao.

Chaitanya studied from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Jubilee Hills, BITS Pilani and the Indian School of Business.

Niharika shares some more pictures from last night’s lavish sangeet party at Udaipur’s Udaivilas Palace. For her Sangeet ceremony, Niharika wore a stunning emerald gown designed by Shantanu & Nikhil. Niharika chose the deep green colour for her Sangeet and styled her outfit with a statement choker and straight middle-parted hair. Have a look at the pictures:

Superstar Chiranjeevi shared pictures from today’s ceremony

More pictures from last night’s function:

