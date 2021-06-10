Bengali actor and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan’s marriage with Nikhil Jain has been in the talks ever since Nusrat revealed that their marriage is not valid in India. There are new developments in this case and that is Nikhil has now released a statement revealing his side of the story. Also Read - Nusrat Jahan Deletes Photos With Husband Nikhil Jain After She Alleges ‘Invalid Marriage’

Nusrat Jahan had earlier said that her marriage with Nikhil was according to Turkish Law and so is not valid in India. Now, reacting to the same, Nikhil Jain mentioned that he requested her to get the marriage registered multiple times but she avoided it. He also replied to Nusrat’s allegations of illegally keeping her belongings with him. In a big 9 points statement, Nikhil revealed that Nusrat changed her attitude towards married life with him. Talking about the belongings, Nikhil mentioned in his statement that they were also sent to her shortly after her shift. Also Read - Amid Nusrat Jahan's Pregnancy Rumours, Nikhil Jain Says 'Child Is Not Mine'

Read the full statement here shared by Nikhil Jain:

“Being dismayed with recent allegations against me and my family, regarding my married life it has become imperative for me to disclose some facts- : Also Read - Nusrat Jahan Alleges Her Marriage With Nikhil Jain is 'Invalid' In India, Her Assets Are 'Illegally Held Back' | Read Full Statement

Out of love, I proposed to marry Nusrat which she gladly accepted and we went for a destination marriage at Bodrum, Turkey in June 2019 followed by a reception at Kolkata. We lived together as husband and wife and introduced ourselves as a married couple in the society. I devoted all my time and resources being a faithful and responsible husband. Friends, family and people close to us know everything what I did for her. My unconditional support for her is unchallenged. However, within a very short period she changed her attitude towards married life with me. Since August 2020 during the shooting of a film, my wife’s behaviour started changing towards me, for reasons best known to her. During our stay together I requested her on number of occasions to get the marriage registered but she avoided my requests. On Nov 5, 2020 she left my flat with bag and baggage along with her personal valuables, papers and documents and shifted to her Ballygunge flat and thereafter we never stayed together being husband-and-wife. The rest of her personal belongings along with the documents (IT returns etc) were also sent to her shortly after her shifting. I got disheartened by going through various media reports regarding her outings and felt cheated. Ultimately on March 8, 20211 was compelled to file a Civil Suit against her in Alipore Judges’ Court for annulment of our marriage. Since the matter is pending before a court of law, I refrained from giving any statement about our personal life and even today I am unable to disclose about the discord in details. But her recent statements compelled me to disclose some facts. After marriage, to get her released from the heavy interest burden of a home loan, I had the same liquidated by transferring money from my family accounts to her account, on understanding that she would return the same shortly by installments and as and when the funds are available. Any money-transfer made by her from her account to my family account was repayments of the loan which I gave in good faith. Considerable amount is still due to be paid. The allegations made by her are all baseless and derogatory and devoid of truth. One need not find or create proof, the proof is always there, my bank statements and credit card statements are proof enough. My family has only given with both arms to her in the capacity of a daughter, not knowing, we would see this day. In the circumstances I would request the media to refrain from any type of comments considering the problem regarding personal life and sub judice matter. Nikhil Jain. June 10, 2021.”

Nikhil, who married Nusrat in 2019, has already filed for an annulment of his ‘marriage’ with Nusrat in the high court and the case is likely to come up for hearing on June 20.