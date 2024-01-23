Home

Nikita Chaudhri, Grand Daughter of Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur To Get Married Soon In Udaipur- Here’s What We Know

The grand daughter of Dharmendra, Nikita Chaudhri is all set to get married soon in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Here's what we know.

Nikita Chaudhri is the granddaughter of Bollywood’s veteran actor Dharmendra. Preparations are underway for another stunning celebrity wedding! Nikita Chaudhri, the granddaughter of Bollywood legend Dharmendra and the niece of actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol is set to get married later this month in the city of Lakes.

By profession, Nikita Chaudhri is a dentist residing in the United States of America. She is the daughter of Dr. Kiran Chaudhri and Ajeeta Deol, Dharmendra’s youngest daughter from his first marriage to his wife Prakash Kaur. The guest list is anticipated to include the entire Deol family and numerous prominent NRIs. However, there are more details to be unwrapped.

Dharmendra’s Married Life

Renowned actor Dharmendra’s personal life has always been a topic of interest. He has six children from two different marriages. His first wife, Prakash Kaur, is the mother of his two sons, Sunny and Bobby Deol, and two daughters, Ajeita and Vijeta Deol.

Dharmendra also had a second marriage with actress Hema Malini, with whom he has two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol. Sunny, Bobby, Esha, and Ahana have gained attention for their involvement in the entertainment industry.

Ajeita and Vijeta Deol, on the other hand, have chosen to stay away from the spotlight and pursue careers in different fields. Today, we will explore the lives and current activities of these two sisters.

Dharmendra Relationship Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini

When Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur got married in 1954 at the age of 19, it was an arranged marriage. While Prakash took care of the family and children, Dharmendra moved to Mumbai and became a famous actor in the 1960s.

Later, he fell in love with Hema Malini and wanted to marry her, which shocked Prakash Kaur. Despite already having four children, Dharmendra and Hema Malini got married in 1980. This caused a rift between Dharmendra and Prakash, but they did not get divorced.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.