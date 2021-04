Television and Bollywood actor Nikita Dutta, who has made a comeback on the big screens with Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull, shared her experience in working with Abhishek Bachchan in The Big Bull. In an exclusive interview with India.com, Nikita Dutta revealed that she is grateful to work with Abhishek Bachchan. Dutta said “He is a great company to be in, very humble and supportive. He made me feel comfortable”. Also Read - ‘Why Is Your Butt So Big’: Ileana D'Cruz Opens Up on Body-Shaming