Cinema has a greater influence on people’s minds than any other medium of communication. There have been many instances where a film and a show has brought changes in society. Rakesh Omprakash Mehra’s Rang De Basanti showed the way for a peaceful protest and brought in a positive change in the country. Earlier last year, a man killed an air hostess after she refused to marry him and the police later found out that he was inspired by Shahid Kapoor’s character from Kabir Singh. Now, another such unfortunate incident has shaken the entire nation. Also Read - Mirzapur 2 Makers Apologise to Hindi Author For Using His Novel ‘Dhabba’ in Erotic Scene

A few days back, a young girl named Nikita Tomar was shot dead in the broad daylight in Haryana by a man after she refused to accept his marriage proposal. A report in Dainik Jagran revealed that the man named Tauseef was inspired by the character of Munna from Amazon Prime Video‘s web-series Mirzapur. Munna, played by Divyendu Sharma, kills the woman who refuses to marry him in the show. As per the report, the Crime Branch found out that Tauseef was heavily inspired by Munna and decided to kill Nikita when he didn’t know how else to accept her refusal. Also Read - Mirzapur 2 Makers in Trouble: Author to File Case in Delhi HC For Using His Novel ‘Dhabba’ in Erotic Scene

Tauseef had obtained a pistol with the help of his maternal uncle named Islamuddin who’s currently serving a 10-year jail term for abducting a police officer. He, along with Rehan, shot Nikita outside her college in Ballabgarh, Faridabad. Also Read - Mirzapur 2 Review: There's More to it Than Just Bhaukaal, Rasika Dugal is Star

The visuals of the incident went viral on social media and created a stir online. The fatal incident was captured on a CCTV camera. It was also found out that the accused had kidnapped another girl in 2018.