Nikitin Dheer-Kratika Sengar Blessed With Baby Girl: Actor-couple Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar, had their first child, a daughter, on May 12. The couple's spokeswoman confirmed the news of the baby's arrival in a statement to the media, according to PTI. Now, the couple has shared an identical Instagram post revealing the baby's name. Nikitin, who is most known for playing the powerful character Tangabali in Chennai Express, took to Instagram to announce the birth of their daughter, Devika Dheer. The caption read, "We feel blessed to share with you the arrival of our darling daughter!-Dheers #harharmahadevॐ," along with an evil eye emoji.

Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar name their little one!

The couple announced their pregnancy on Diwali 2021, following which they welcomed their baby girl. A renowned paparazzo shared the news online, although we have yet to receive the first look at their kid. The statement read, "To all their well wishers, Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar Dheer have been blessed with a baby girl, this morning. Wishing the little angel and the new parents in town, all the happiness. #nikitindheer #kratikasengar."

Nikitin Dheer -Kratika Sengar blessed with baby girl!

Nikitin has appeared in films such as ‘Sooryavanshi,’ ‘Chennai Express,’ and ‘Shershaah.’ Kratika, on the other hand, has appeared in series such as ‘Kasam,’ ‘Punar Vivah,’ ‘Jhansi ki Rani,’ among others.

Congratulations to Nikitin and Kratika on their little baby girl!