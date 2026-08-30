Nikki Tamboli-Arbaz Patel unfollow each other on Instagram; cryptic cheating and affair posts spark breakup rumours

Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel’s relationship has suddenly come under the spotlight. The couple’s latest Instagram activity - cryptic posts about cheating and broken promises, has left fans wondering if trouble is brewing.

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Nikki Tamboli-Arbaz Patel unfollow each other on Instagram (PC: Instagram)

Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel have once again found themselves at the centre of social media attention, but this time, it is not because of a romantic picture or a public appearance together. The couple, who have been together for around two years after meeting on Bigg Boss Marathi 5, have reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram. Adding to the speculation are separate cryptic posts about cheating, affairs and broken promises. Neither of them has confirmed a breakup, but the sudden change on social media has certainly left fans asking questions.

Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel unfollow each other on Instagram

The breakup buzz around Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel began after the two reportedly stopped following each other on Instagram. For a couple that has been fairly open about their relationship, the move quickly caught the attention of fans.

Nikki and Arbaz met during Bigg Boss Marathi 5 in 2024, where their growing closeness became one of the talking points of the season. Their relationship continued after the show, and the two were often seen together. They also participated in the reality show The 50 together.

Arbaz Patel and Nikki Tamboli’s cryptic cheating posts

The Instagram unfollowing alone may not have created this much buzz, but the posts shared by both stars have added another layer to the story. Arbaz Patel recently shared an Instagram Story about cheating and described it as a serious form of disrespect in a relationship. Although he did not name anyone, the timing of the post led social media users to connect it with his relationship with Nikki.

Soon after, Nikki Tamboli shared a cryptic message about affairs, truth and broken promises. Her post suggested that affairs are not necessarily about someone new being irresistible, but can happen when someone in an existing relationship stops respecting their promises. Like Arbaz’s post, Nikki’s message did not directly mention him.

The back-to-back posts have naturally made fans wonder whether the two were indirectly addressing issues in their own relationship. However, there is no confirmation from either of them that the posts were about each other.

Have Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel broken up?

As of now, Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel have not officially confirmed their breakup. The Instagram unfollowing and cryptic posts have sparked strong speculation, but they do not by themselves confirm that the relationship has ended.

The pair grew close during their time on Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5, where their chemistry first caught public attention. Their chemistry on the show eventually turned into a relationship outside the house, and they continued to share glimpses of their time together with fans.

For now, fans will have to wait for either Nikki or Arbaz to address the rumours directly.