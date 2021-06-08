Mumbai: Bigboss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli who’s going to be seen in a cluster of projects this year has one more name added to her list. She has now collaborated with famous singer Tony Kakkar for a new music video. The music video is named ‘Number Likh’ and is all set to release on June 18. Nikki took to her instagram to share the poster of the song today on june 8. Nikki is currently shooting in Cape Town in South Africa for her stint in the reality show Khatron ke khiladi 11. Meanwhile the actor is also awaiting her music video alongside Jass Zaildar, ‘Kalla Reh Jayenga’. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya Reveals His First Khatron Ke Khiladi Stunt Was 'Darawana Yet Mazedaar' - Watch Video

In the poster, Nikki Tamboli is seen wearing a pink Barbie crop top paired with a matching skirt. Tony Kakkar also features in his typical dapper look wearing a blue shirt and denims. There is a telephone booth seen in the background. The music and lyrics of the music video is given by Tony while it is directed by Agam and Azeem.

Sharing the poster, Nikki's post reads as, "Here's presenting my latest song's poster #numberlikh by @tonykakkar ft @nikki_tamboli out on 18th June @anshul300 @agam.mann @azeem.mann @raghav.sharma.14661 #numberlikh #nikkitamboli #nikkians #tonnykakkar #desimusicfactory.

Nikki Tamboli is all set to feature in a romantic Punjabi song for the first time. The teaser also features Jass Zaildar, who has sung Kalla Reh Jayenga. While the lyrics of the song have been penned by Maninder Kailey, the music is composed by Desi Routz. Sharing the teaser of Kalla Reh Jayenga, the Bigg Boss 14 finalist wrote, “Supremely excited to drop the teaser of my first punjabi music video #KallaRehJayenga sung by @jasszaildar_official and releasing on @lyftym_studios YouTube channel! Check it out now.

Nikki Tamboli is the second runner-up of Bigg Boss 14. She made her acting debut in the Indian film industry with the Telugu horror comedy film Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu and went on to doing famous projects like Raghava Lawrence’s Tamil action horror film Kanchana 3 . Her third film was Thipparaa Meesam.

Nikki will be seen next on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. At present, she in Cape Town for the shooting of KKK11.

-Written by Apoorva Girdhar