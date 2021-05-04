Mumbai: Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli’s brother Jatin Tamboli passed away on Tuesday, May 4 due to COVID-19. Nikki took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news. She had even held a puja at her residence praying for her brother Jatin’s recovery from Covid-19. Nikki penned an emotional note for her brother and also shared a series of pictures of him. “We didn’t know that this morning god was going to call your name.. In life we loved you dearly, In death we do the same, It broke our hearth to lose you, You didn’t go alone, For part of us we went with you, The day god called you home, You left us beautiful memories, Your love is still our guide, And though we cannot see you, You are always by our side, Our family chain is broken, And nothing seems the same, But as god calls us one by one, The chain will link again.” Also Read - Jasmin Bhasin's Old Father 'Runs' to Get Medical Care For Her Mom, Actor Says She's 'Heartbroken'

Nikki continued my saying there was so farewell for my brother: “You gave no one a last farewell, Not ever said good bye, You were gone before we knew it, And only god knows why, A million times we will miss you, A million times we will cry. If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died, We will meet again someday, I thank God he made you our brother while you were here on earth ❤️❤️❤️🤲🏻🤲🏻🤲🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🌟🌟🌟🌟🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

You are always loved immensely and never forgotten. May your soul Rest in peace!! 🪔 i missssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss youuuuuuuuuuuu. Dadaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa”. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik Tests COVID-19 Positive, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli Wish Her Speedy Recovery



Nikki Tamboli’s brother Jatin dealt with a lot of other health issues. She previously took to her Instagram story and shared a piece of information about her brother as she asked all her fans, followers, and friends to pray for him. She had written, “Need lot of blessings for my brother who is currently fighting with COVID and many other things and since a very long time, need strength to me and my entire family (with folded hands emojis).”

May his soul rest in peace!