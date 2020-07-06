With more and more filmmakers now relying on the digital space to showcase their content, the leading production houses have increased the number of web-series and films in their line-up. As per a report published in Mid-Day, new web-shows are being made on two of the most discussed cases from the recent past – the Nira Radia tapes case and the Burari killings. Also Read - 7 New Movies And Web Series Coming to Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, Zee5 in July 2020

Viacom18 has hired many directors and writers to work on new subjects for their web-series including these two cases. The studio has signed Suparn Verma who is working on the Nira Radia case. The title of the series is ‘The Tapes’ and Verma is both writing and directing it. The show is going to be based on author Neelima Kota’s book – The Honest Season.

The Burari case in which 11 members of the Chundawat family were found dead at their house in 2018 is being developed as an investigative series by director Kanishka Verma. The CEO of Viacom18, Ajit Andhare talked to the daily about the series and said, “Kanishka Verma is developing it as an investigative series with paranormal undertones. Dhaimade of Tu Hai Mera Sunday fame is writing a situational comedy, and Tiwari is working on the adaptation of the book, Boots, Belts and Berets.”

For the unversed, the Nira Radia case involved a political lobbyist Nira Radia whose telephonic conversations with high-profile politicians, senior journalists, and corporate owners were recorded between 2008-2009. The controversy ensued when it was alleged that Radia attempted to broker deals in relation to the 2G spectrum sale through some of her conversations.

