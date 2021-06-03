Mumbai: The dispute between actor Karan Mehra and his wife Nisha Rawal is making headlines. While several people from the television industry have come forth putting their views about the rift, Rakhi Sawant too talked about it and mentioned that she cannot believe this. Also Read - Karan Mehra-Nisha Should Not Speak to Media: Chahatt Khanna Comments on The Domestic Violence Case

Rakhi Sawant was spotted by the paparazzi on June 2 where she mentioned that she is unable to believe this and that both, Nisha and Karan are very 'soft people.' Rakhi also added that she is heartbroken and that with this, she has lost faith in love and marriages. "Nisha is a very soft girl and after seeing the bruises, I cried. Karan, too, is a soft person, I don't know what's going on. After watching this, mera shaadi aur pyaar par se vishwaas uth gaya hai," she said. Rakhi also recalled that she had visited the U.S with Karan and Nisha and how the latter use to keep 'Karvachauth' for Karan. "Nisha kitna karvachauth karti thi, haath mein mehandi lagati thi. Oh my god, I cannot believe," Rakhi said.

The dispute between Karan and Nisha escalated on the night of May 31 when the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor was arrested following Nisha’s complaint of domestic abuse. However, Karan, who was released on bail on June 1 later claimed that Nisha had hurt herself and is making false allegations against him of having an extramarital affair. He also added that Nisha is demanding huge alimony and is bipolar. On the other hand, Nisha held a press conference and presented her side of the story and claimed that Karan is making false stories. ”I know he’s saying that I banged my face against the wall but I am an actor why would I do that. For me my face is precious. I have a child, why would I do that. Bipolar is a mood disorder that happens due to extreme trauma and it’s genetic sometimes. I was diagnosed with bipolarity and I am not going to lie about it as I am not ashamed about it. But I am not a psycho, it is a mood disorder,” she said. Nisha also added that she does not need an ‘unethical’ father for her child.