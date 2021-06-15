Mumbai: TV actors Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal have legally disputed with each other. Their son Kavish Mehra, who is staying with his mom, was seen having a great time at his own birthday party hosted by Nisha. Soon after Karan Mehra wished his son Kavish on his birthday, Nisha Rawal’s pictures from the birthday party started circulating on social media. Also Read - Karan Mehra Celebrates His Son's Birthday Amid Allegations of Domestic Abuse By Wife Nisha Rawal

Fashion designer Rohit Verma, who also attended the bash, shared a series of party pictures and videos with the birthday boy. Nisha threw the birthday bash and decorated the venue with a space theme. In one of the photos, Kavish is seen cutting a three-tier space theme cake. All his friends and close ones were seen having a good time but Karan Mehra could not be seen in any of the videos or pictures. At Kavish’s space party, the birthday boy wore a black t-shirt and jeans with hair tied up. On the other hand, Nisha was seen in a pretty white dress. Also Read - Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal Abuse Case: Mona Singh Speaks on Domestic Violence in 10 Years of Marriage | Exclusive

Nisha Rawal celebrated her son Kavish’s birthday with close ones. See party pics

Meanwhile, Karan Mehra who was alone celebrating his son’s birthday took to his Instagram to share a birthday cake and a gift from Hamleys. “Happy Birthday my little Man @kavishmehra God bless you and protect you always I remember you telling me that you love me gazillions and me saying I Love You gazillions and gazillions and gazillions…………. I’m always right there in your heart I will always LOVE YOU Thankyou everyone and bless Kavish Kove and Kug,” Karan wrote. Also Read - Karan Mehra Accuses Nisha Rawal of Switching Off Cameras That Could Have Recorded The Incident, She Clarifies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Mehra (@realkaranmehra)



There was one thing common at Nisha and Karan’s celebrations and that was the cake’s theme. It seems like Kavish is obsessed with space.