Home

Entertainment

Nishant Dahiya: ‘My Army Upbringing Helped With my Character in Sultan of Delhi’ | Exclusive

Nishant Dahiya: ‘My Army Upbringing Helped With my Character in Sultan of Delhi’ | Exclusive

Exclusive: Nishant Dahiya opens up on working in Milan Luthria's Sultan of Delhi and much more in an interaction with India.com.

Nishant Dahiya: 'My Army Upbringing Helped With my Character in Sultan of Delhi' | Exclusive

Nishant Dahiya Opens up on Sultan of Delhi And His Army Background: Nishant Dahiya is excited for his magnum opus Sultan of Delhi co-directed by Milan Luthria and Suparn Verma. The duo has also co-written the script of the series streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar since October 13, 2023. The actor who has played crucial roles in movies like Kedarnath, Raat Akeli Hai and Akelli recently opened up on playing the character of RP in Sultan of Delhi in an exclusive interaction with India.com. he also spoke about the book by Arnab Ray and how his Army background help him in imbibing the character in the Milan Luthria directorial.

Trending Now

NISHANT DAHIYA ON TAKING REFERENCE FRO ARNAB RAY’S NOVEL

When asked bout whether he took reference from Arnab Ray’s book – Sultan of Delhi: Ascension, Nishant says, “I didn’t read the book because RP Singh’s character is not that much in it. RP’s character has been specially developed in the script of Sultan of Delhi. So, I did not had any reference from the novel on how to play RP. When Milan Sir explained his vision to me about the kind of world and characters he had imagined. From there I made a picture of how RP would be and the way he would probably walk and present himself in front of other people.” He further added, “I also focused on the subtle nuances like how RP would eat, sit as he is used to imported cigarettes, lighters, perfumes and luxury cars. My character in Sultan of Delhi has been brought up in India till he was 16. After that he stayed in UK for higher education which has influenced his lifestyle. Despite spending 7-8 years abroad there is still a part of RP that is still Indian. His experiences as a kid and the changed man from UK, both have shaped his personality. So, it was important for me to balance and keep both these aspects together.”

You may like to read

NISHANT DAHIYA ADMITS HIS ARMY BACKGROUND HELPED HIM DURING SULTAN OF DELHI

On being quizzed about what role his army background played while portraying RP Singh in Sultan of Delhi, Nishant states that, “My Army background definitely helped while playing RP because he is quite a refined guy in terms of how he behaves and talks. Obviously, he has his own short-temperedness where he gets really angry. But in terms of his general behaviour, he is very sophisticated, that’s where my army upbringing helped me. When I was 10 years old, I used to go to the officer’s mess with my father. There I was supposed to eat bread-omelette with a fork and a knife because my Dad used to tell me that’s how people do it.” He also says, “Even now if I am going to the market wearing t-shirt, shorts and flip-flops and my father sees me he will say ‘Are you going like that, wear your shoes!’ That’s where RP comes in, because he is also someone who would never go out, until and unless he is dressed properly. For me as well after my Army upbringing and coming into this industry it took a long time to wear casual clothes as it was too weird. But that’s how I have been for 25 years of my life. So, playing RP took me back to my Army days because the way he conducts himself is like an Army Captain.”

Sultan of Delhi also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Mouni Roy, Anupriya Goenka and Anjumm Ssharma in crucial roles.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES