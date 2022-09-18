Delhi: Famous television actress, Nishi Singh died on Sunday afternoon at the age of 50. Facing health complication she passed away just two days after she turned fifty. Reportedly, the actress complained of uneasiness and was rushed to the hospital last evening. The Qubool Hai actor, is survived by her husband Sanjay Singh Bhadli and two children.Also Read - Surbhi Jyoti is a Beach Bum in Her Super Sultry Netted Bikini Set Worth Rs 5,040 - See New Pics From Maldives

Earlier she had also suffered three strokes of paralysis in the past few years and had been battling with health issues. After suffering from paralytic attacks, she was recouping untill May this year wen she got another attack. Owing to her medical woes, the family also faced financial issues. Also Read - Qubool Hai 2.0 Review: Karan Singh Grover-Surbhi Jyoti Are Dreamy as Asad-Zoya in This Love Story For Ages

Speaking to ET Times, her husband, who is an writer-actor said that, “Last few weeks, she found it difficult to eat because of a severe throat infection. She stopped eating solid food and we could only feed her liquids. The biggest irony is that we celebrated her 50th birthday the day before yesterday (September 16). Though she couldn’t talk, she seemed very happy. I requested her to eat her favourite besan ka laddoo and she did.” Also Read - Qubool Hai 2.0 Trailer: Karan Singh Grover-Surbhi Jyoti Get Drenched in Love, Share a Passionate Kiss

CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Nishi Singh pic.twitter.com/2kBCBFxKHh — CINTAA_Official (@CintaaOfficial) September 18, 2022

Adding on, her husband said that their daughter had to quit her studies and skipped her board exams to take care of her mother. He also couldn’t take up any work, as she needed him by her side throughout.

People like Ramesh Taurani, Gul Khan, Surbhi Chandna, and CINTAA helped the family monetarily, Sanjay added. However, they still had to sell their house and car in March to take care of the expenses.

Nishi Singh was famous for her roles as Haseena Bi on Qubool Hai. She had also worked in shows like Hitler Didi, Ishqbaaz, and Tenali Rama among others.