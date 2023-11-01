Home

Nita Ambani Gives a Flying Kiss to Ranveer Singh as he Tells Her She’s ‘Looking Like a Wow’ – Check Viral Video From Jio World Plaza Launch

It was a cute moment at the launch of the Jio World Plaza in Mumbai on Tuesday evening when Ranveer Singh took over the stage and recreated the viral 'looking like a wow' dialogue for Nita Ambani.

Nita Ambani gives a flying kiss to Ranveer Singh

Nita Ambani viral video: It was a starry night in Mumbai as the entire Bollywood got together at the inauguration event of the Jio World Plaza on Tuesday. The function saw a host of celebrities making appearances in their best sparkly outfits. The event featured a fashion show where Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma, Suniel Shetty-Athiya Shetty, Shanaya Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna among others walked the ramp to celebrate Nita Ambani‘s vision ‘Swadesh’ – encouraging the importance of Indian artisans and craftsmanship. Ranveer Singh turned showstopper for the same and entertained the whole crowd with his quirky personality.

After walking the ramp in an all-black avatar, Ranveer picked up the mic and started entertaining the crowd. He appreciated Nita Ambani for launching yet another space to promote India’s heritage and craftsmanship. The actor danced to the beats of his popular song ‘Aankh Maarey’ and let the crowd cheer for him. But, the highlight of his time was when he recreated the viral meme ‘looking like a wow’ for the Ambani queen. Ranveer looked at Nita Ambani sitting in the crowd, alongside her husband Mukesh Ambani, and told everyone how she has the most generous heart and even though the world knows her as ‘Nita Mukesh Ambani’, he lovingly addresses him as ‘Nita bhabhi’. She sent him a flying kiss in response and then Ranveer broke into telling her: “So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow.”

Watch Ranveer Singh’s viral video from the Jio World Plaza launch here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Ranveer and Deepika looked stylish at the event. In another viral video, they are seen greeting the Ambanis goodbye at the end of the function. While Deepika arrived in a grey-coloured off-shoulder dress while posing for the paps, she later removed the overlay and appeared in a black latex dress. Ranveer, too, removed his long jacket and kept it simple in his black shirt and a matching dhoti. It seemed like a night of friendships, glamour, celebrations and putting India’s culture on an even higher pedestal than ever.

Meanwhile, the Jio World Plaza has opened to the public from today, November 1. Located in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex, it is a one of its kind mall in India where you can find all the super luxurious brands together including Dior, Gucci, Cartier, Balenciaga, Valentino, YSL, Versace, Tiffany, and Indian designer stores like Manish Malhotra, Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla, Anamika Khanna and Falguni & Shane Peacock among others.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.