Nita Ambani grooves with Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan at star-studded wedding ceremony, video goes viral

Nita Ambani’s dance moves alongside Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan at a star-studded wedding have gone viral, delighting fans with this glamorous, epic and joyful wedding moment.

A recent wedding celebration caught social media by storm when business tycoon Mukesh Ambani‘s wife, Nita Ambani was seen dancing alongside Bollywood stars Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan. The video, shared widely across platforms, shows the trio enjoying themselves on the dance floor, creating a joyful and glamorous moment that fans cannot stop talking about.

The epic moment at high profile wedding

The viral clip comes from the wedding celebrations of Mudit Adani and Ananya Diwanji. In the video, Nita Ambani is seen grooving effortlessly with the Bachchans to the popular song of Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra starrer Salaam E Ishq. The energy and elegance displayed in the video instantly drew attention, making it one of the most shared wedding moments online.

Social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, also shared several photos from the celebration on Instagram. Some photos show Aishwarya and Abhishek posing for selfies with their daughter Aaradhya and other guests. The couple was seen twinning in shimmery navy blue outfits, adding to the charm of the celebration.

Check out viral video of Nita Ambani sharing epic moment with Bachchan’s

Ambanis at another star-studded wedding

However, this is not the first time Nita Ambani has turned heads at a wedding. Earlier, she was spotted at the wedding of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok, arriving with Mukesh Ambani.

Videos from that event showcased the family interacting with guests, posing for photographers, and sharing tender moments, including Mukesh Ambani holding Nita Ambani’s hand outside the venue. Fans praised the family’s elegance and style, making the appearances widely discussed online.

Pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar

The royal Ambani family also hosted pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar for Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok. Mukesh and Nita Ambani attended along with Aakash and Shloka Ambani, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Ambani. Videos and pictures from these events highlighted the family’s glamour and their close-knit celebrations with friends and relatives.

About Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan

Despite persistent rumours about Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s marriage, the couple has repeatedly shut down speculation by making public appearances together. Abhishek recently described the rumours as “malicious and incorrect.”

On the work front, Abhishek has projects like King with Shah Rukh Khan and Raja Shivaji starring Riteish Deshmukh. Meanwhile, Aishwarya’s last major appearance was in the Tamil blockbusters Ponniyin Selvan franchise directed by Mani Ratnam, and her next project remains unannounced.

