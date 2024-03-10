Nita Ambani Honoured With Prestigious ‘Humanitarian Award’ At Miss World Foundation, See Pics

Home

Nita Ambani, who is the chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation was recently honoured with the prestigious award of Miss World Foundation’s ‘Humanitarian Award. Read on.

New Delhi: After the grand pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Jamnagar, Gujarat. On Saturday, the Ambanis once again made it to the headlines when Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Mukesh Ambani was honoured with the Miss World Foundation’s ‘Humanitarian Award’. For the unversed, Nita Ambani is chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation. Nita Ambani alongside Julia Morley who serves as the chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organization was also present at the 71st annual Miss World 2024 pageant. The pageant was organised at the luxurious Jio World Convention Centre. It is important to note that after 28 long years, the Miss World 2024 returned to Indian soil. Read on.

At the Miss World 2024 pageant, Julia Morley chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organization, she expressed, “Nita Ambani, you are known across the world for all the kindness…You do so much (sic)”, while presenting the prestigious award.

Nita Mukesh Ambani Expresses Gratitude, ‘It Is A Personal Achievement’

When Nita Ambani came forward to accept the award expressed, “This honour is not just a personal achievement, but a testament to the power of compassion and service that binds us…Throughout my journey, I have been guided by the timeless Indian principles of Satyam Shivam Sundaram, representing truth, goodness, and beauty. Satyam embraces the truth (sic).”

Nita Ambani further added, “The pursuit of truth is a spiritual journey marked by a quest for purity, integrity and sincerity of purpose. Shivam nurtures the divinity within. I have experienced divinity in the smiles and laughter of millions of children through the work of our Reliance Foundation. Sundaram celebrates the beauty that surrounds us. Find joy in every moment and fill your heart with gratitude and appreciation. Use beauty as a force for positive change (sic).”

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, official Instagram page shared a picture of Nita Mukesh Ambani holding the prestigious, ‘Beauty With a Purpose Humanitarian Award’. The post read, “Our Founder & Chairperson Mrs. Nita Ambani received the prestigious ‘Beauty With a Purpose Humanitarian Award’ on the occasion of the 71st Miss World Finals, held at the Jio World Convention Centre (sic).”

The post further added, “Accepting the highest award conferred by the renowned international pageant, she highlighted the importance of empowering women in making the world a better place, reaffirming her own lifelong commitment to the cause (sic).”

At last, the post read, “With illustrious former recipients such as Late South African President Nelson Mandela and Founder of Operation Hunger Ina Perlman, the award serves as an acknowledgment of Mrs. Nita Ambani’s work with Indian women and girl children across the spheres of education, healthcare, art and culture, sports, philanthropy and beyond (sic).”

Take a look at Nita Mukesh Ambani’s Post:

At the prestigious pageant, Nita Mukesh Ambani further added, “At Reliance Foundation, we are making a dedicated effort to empower every Indian, especially women and young girls, with education, health care, sports, livelihood and promotion of arts and culture (sic).”

On behalf of India.com, we would like to congratulate, Nita Mukesh Ambani on receiving, the prestigious, ‘Beauty With a Purpose Humanitarian Award’.

