Nita Ambani-Mukesh Ambani’s Intimate Dance Performance on Raj Kapoor’s Song Leaves Crowd Cheering at Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani’s Pre-Wedding – Watch Viral Video

The parents of the groom - Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani began the celebrations by giving a romantic dance performance on day 1 of Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar.

Nita-Mukesh’s special dance: It’s a night of love, bonding, and festivities – a night to remember as Nita and Mukesh Ambani celebrate the union of their youngest son – Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The three-day celebrations began on Friday with a cocktail, a drone show and a grand performance by international pop icon, Rihanna. However, before all of that happened, Nita and Mukesh Ambani surprised their guests with a super romantic performance.

The duo performed for the guests on a special stage and didn’t shy away from exuding romance and love in their special act. The duo performed on Raj Kapoor’s iconic number ‘Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua’ while dressed in vintage outfits and looked like the most dreamy couple ever. The cute video of their intimate dance performance is now going viral on social media, receiving lots of claps and appreciation from people across the world.

Watch Nita Ambani-Mukesh Ambani’s romantic dance performance from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding function:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isha Ambani Piramal (@_ishaambanipiramal)

Apart from their family members, top industrialists and billionaires from all over the world, politicians and almost the entire film industry, everyone prominent is present in Jamnagar to attend the three-day extravaganza for Anant and Radhika. Jamnagar is decorated like a bride for the special occasion and the guests have been given the best of hospitality to forget everything else and celebrate the union of two souls who are meant to be together.

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Sonam Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Rani Mukerji among all the celebs are right now putting their best fashion foot forward to attend the evening of glam and ‘elegance’ in Jamnagar. Stay tuned for all the updates!

