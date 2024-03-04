Home

Entertainment

Nita Ambani Seeks Maa Ambe’s Blessing For Anant-Radhika With Divine Classical Dance to Vishwambhari Stuti – WATCH

Nita Ambani Seeks Maa Ambe’s Blessing For Anant-Radhika With Divine Classical Dance to Vishwambhari Stuti – WATCH

Nita Ambani performed a dance routine to the 'Vishwambhari Stuti,' which is dedicated to Maa Ambe, the personification of strength and power at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash - WATCH

Nita Ambani Seeks Maa Ambe's Blessing For Anant-Radhika With Divine Classical Dance to Vishwambhari Stuti - WATCH

Nita Ambani honoured tradition with her dancing performance on ‘Vishwambhari Stuti,’ a holy devotional song devoted to Maa Ambe, the personification of strength and power. It was an incredible and moving way to commemorate tradition on March 3 in Jamnagar, Gujarat. During her son Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding function, the Reliance Foundation Chairperson captivated the audience with her breathtaking dance performance. She sang the holy hymn Vishwambhari Stuti on Sunday, which is devoted to Maa Ambe and has been in her family since she was a young child. The official handle of NMACC dropped Nita Ambani’s dance performance alongside a caption that read, “Celebrating tradition and invoking the divine, Mrs. Nita Ambani presents a stirring performance to the Vishwambhari Stuti, a sacred hymn dedicated to Maa Ambe, the embodiment of power and strength. She has been hearing this hymn since her childhood during every Navratri. Tonight, as she performs with grace and devotion, she seeks Maa Ambe’s blessings for Anant and Radhika’s journey of togetherness. She also dedicates her performance to her granddaughters, Aadiya Shakti and Veda, and to all young girls, who are a symbol of feminine energy (sic).”

Trending Now

Nita Ambani Performs Vishwambhari Stuti in Jamnagar – WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (@nmacc.india)

You may like to read

Nita Ambani’s performance won several hearts on social media. Netizens dropped hearts and heart-eyes for her in the comment section. One of the users said, “She is taking single handly india to next lvl n bringing bck glory ❤ (sic).” Another user wrote, “Very very impressive… How she is taking indian legacy on next level. . Such a lovely performance by neeta mam herself.. thousand salutes to her. My heart is filled with respect for her (sic).” The third user wrote, “Their love for our culture makes Ambanis even more richer ❤️ (sic).” The fourth user said, “I couldn’t take my eyes off from Nita Ambani ji 😍 omg such brilliant. feels like real goddess every bit of her performance (sic).”

Five events were held over three days as part of the lavish pre-wedding celebrations for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s three-day pre-wedding celebrations came to an end on March 3. For the celebrations, celebrities and well-known people from all over the globe gathered in Gujarat. Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar were invited, along with well-known athletes like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar. Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, is scheduled to marry Radhika Merchant, the daughter of businessman Viren Merchant, later this year.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.