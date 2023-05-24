Home

Entertainment

Nitesh Pandey Death: Actor’s Last Twitter Post Was About Being Healthy, Check

Nitesh Pandey Death: Actor’s Last Twitter Post Was About Being Healthy, Check

Nitesh Pandey's Death: The late actor motivated his followers with his posts. Check the actor's last Twitter post here.

Nitesh Pandey's Last Twitter Post Was About Being Healthy, Check

Nitesh Pandey’s Last Twitter Post: Actor Nitesh Pandey, who was last seen in Anupamaa, died on Tuesday, May 23 due to cardiac arrest. The actor was 51 when he breathed his last. His brother-in-law confirmed the news to E-Times, “Yes you have heard it right. My brother-in-law is no more, my sister Arpita Pandey is in a state of shock.”

Nitesh Pandey loved traveling, in his Twitter post he shared a couple of videos and pictures from his past vacations. In his last post on social media, Pandey shared about being healthy and re-shared a post where the best six doctors are Sunshine, Water, Air, Rest, Exercise and Diet.

You may like to read

Trending Now

According to reports, the actor had a severe heart arrest late at night in Igatpuri, close to Nashik. Pandey’s brother-in-law further said, “Nitesh’s father has left for Igatpuri to get his mortal remains. They should be here by the afternoon. We have gone absolutely numb, I have not been able to even talk to Arpita after the tragedy.”

A police team is at the hotel, and an inquiry is in progress, according to the news agency ANI. The hotel employees and those close to the actor are being questioned. A postmortem report is awaited.

Nitesh has worked in films like Om Shanti Om, Shaadi Ke Side Effects, Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, Rangoon, Madaari and Badhaai Do.

May his soul rest in peace.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES