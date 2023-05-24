Home

Nitesh Pandey who worked in many popular films and daily soaps including Anupamaa passed away at the age of 51.

Nitesh Pandey Dies: Anupamaa Actor Passes Away Due to Cardiac Arrest

Nitesh Pandey Dies: Nitesh Pandey who acted in the popular daily soap Anupamaa died due to cardiac arrest. The late actor was known for playing crucial roles in films and television series. Nitesh was in Igatpuri in Mumbai where he passed away. His brother-in-law Siddharth Nagar confirmed the news of his unfortunate demise.

Nitesh played the role of Bhumi Pednekar’s father in Badhaai Do!

This is a developing story.

