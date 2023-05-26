Home

Nitesh Pandey’s Death: Anupamaa Actor Sudhanshu Pandey Recalls Late Actor Was Happy With His Work

Actor Nitesh Pandey’s sudden death at the age of 51 has shocked the entertainment industry. Nitesh, who was last seen in Anupamaa, died due to cardiac arrest. Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey mourned the loss of Nitesh and recalled the time when they used to shoot together. Sudhanshu revealed Nitesh was really excited about the work that was coming his way, and charged up to explore this new phase of his career. “The

news has come as a shock to me. It is one of those moments which completely takes you off, and makes one thing that somebody who used to be with us sometime ago, sitting and talking about work on TV and OTT, is no more with us,” Sudhanshu said, adding, “He was happy with the way work was picking up for him and excited about traveling from here to there for various things”, Sudhanshu told Hindustan Times.

When asked to share more on what Nitesh Pandey was doing, Sudhanshu added, “He was doing some three-four web series, and also had OTT film in his kitty. He was very happy that finally, good things are happening. He was enthusiastic about the work he was getting to do now.”

In 1990, Nitesh Pandey started acting in plays. He appeared in serials including ‘Manzilein Apani Apani’, ‘Astitva…Ek Prem Kahani’, ‘Saaya’, ‘Justajoo’, and ‘Durgesh Nandini’. He also worked on the films like ‘Om Shanti Om’ and ‘Badhaai Do‘. The actor, who has been an established name on Indian television for the past 20 years, was most recently seen ‘Anupamaa’. He played Dheeraj Kumar, the best friend of Gaurav Khanna, who played Anuj Kapadia.

May his soul rest in peace!

